Chandigarh, Goa, Delhi leading EV and charging infra deployment: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) As electric vehicle (EV) adoption continues to grow in India, Chandigarh, Goa and Delhi are leading the EV and charging infrastructure deployment in the country, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, a report showed on Monday.

The annual EV Index by HERE Technologies and SBD Automotive, found that Chandigarh leads with an impressive score of 81.9.

Chandigarh's success can be attributed to its comprehensive Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) deployment plan, which provides significant incentives for the purchase of EVs and the installation of charging infrastructure.

This strategic approach has resulted in Chandigarh not only securing the top spot overall but also achieving the highest number of chargers per battery electric vehicle (BEV), with 148 chargers serving a relatively small population of 179 BEVs, the report noted.

In terms of fleet penetration, Rajasthan stands out with the highest percentage of BEVs in its vehicle population, reaching 0.049 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, boasts the largest BEV fleet in the country, with about 18,300 EVs currently on the road, underscoring the state's significant role in driving the national transition to electric mobility, the report mentioned.

Automakers, energy companies, and governments are all deeply invested in developing the charging infrastructure that’s essential for the future of electric mobility.

“This herculean effort requires seamless coordination, not just among the industry players, but also with consumers, to ensure that demand for EVs is balanced with supply of both vehicles and charging options,” said Robert Fisher, Electrification and Sustainability Principal at SBD Automotive.

Government incentives and consumer education will continue to play a significant role in accelerating the transition as the market moves beyond early adopters and into the majority, he added.

With approximately one charger for every 12.5km of road, Delhi ensures that EV drivers have easy access to charging facilities, addressing one of the key barriers to widespread EV adoption – range anxiety.

Among states with a significant number of chargers, Chandigarh once again excels, with an average power capacity of 46 kW across its 148 chargers, making it a model for other regions aiming to improve their charging infrastructure.

Abhijit Sengupta, Senior Director and head of business for India and Southeast Asia at HERE Technologies said by spotlighting both strengths and areas for improvement across states, this index empowers policymakers, industry leaders, and consumers to make data-driven decisions that will accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country.

