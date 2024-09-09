Rajasthan CM invites South Korean investors to explore opportunities in state

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) A high-level delegation of the State Government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in a roadshow of the Rising Rajasthan investors’ meet in South Korea on Monday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Sharma invited South Korean investors to explore opportunities in Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "A new chapter of our historic partnership will be written with South Korean entrepreneurs. We have arranged a single window system for the convenience of South Korean investors and you can apply online for investment in Rajasthan through Raj Nivesh Portal. The Rajasthan government not only expects investment but also aspires for a strong and long-term partnership with Korean entrepreneurs."

“Rajasthan is constantly improving processes and policies to simplify investment. Our government is committed to solving the problems of investors and making business easier. We are looking forward to further strengthening business relations with Korea. Your cooperation is the key to our shared prosperity and success,” he told investors.

Further speaking on investor-friendly policies, the Rajasthan CM said, "Rajasthan is soon launching several policies such as Industrial Policy, Export Promotion Policy, MSME Policy, and One District-One Product Policy. Rajasthan is providing special packages and grants through the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS)."

Speaking on the aims and targets of the state government, Sharma said, "The Government of Rajasthan has set a target of making the state a $350 billion economy in 5 years and we will definitely succeed with your active participation."

The high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma left for Seoul (South Korea) from Delhi Airport on Sunday evening. The delegation includes Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Additional Chief Secretary to CM Shikhar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Industries Department Ajitabh Sharma and senior officials.

Chief Minister Sharma is on a visit to South Korea and Japan from September 9 to 14 and will invite investors for the Rising Rajasthan investors’ meet to be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11. During this, investor meetings will be organised in many cities of South Korea and Japan. In these meetings, the Chief Minister will hold detailed discussions with the representatives of global companies and business groups and invite them to invest in the state, said officials from CMO.

Earlier on Sunday morning, ministers and senior officials presented bouquets to the Chief Minister at his residence before his departure to two countries. Many of them were also present at the Jaipur Airport and wished him a successful visit.

Recently, the Rajasthan government officially launched the first of a series of domestic and international roadshows in Mumbai, as part of preparations for the Rising Rajasthan investors’ meet. As part of the initiative, a roadshow was held in Mumbai recently which was also led by Sharma and Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The event saw the signing of numerous MoUs valued at Rs 4.50 lakh crore in total, indicating strong investor interest in Rajasthan. The roadshow also featured one-on-one interactions between the CM and leading industry figures, underscoring the state’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

