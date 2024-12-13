Centre approves Rs 59 crore plan for Tuna fish exports from Andaman

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Department of Fisheries has approved the proposals of the Andaman & Nicobar Administration under the Prime Minister’s scheme at a total cost of Rs.58.91 crore with a Central share of Rs. 31.48 crore for the development of fisheries including strengthening of infrastructure for the export of tuna fish from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, according to information tabled in Parliament.

The major fisheries infrastructure activities approved under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) include the acquisition of seven deep-sea fishing vessels, upgradation of 10 existing fishing vessels for export competency and setting up 29 cold storages and ice plants, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

The Department of Fisheries has notified a Tuna Cluster in Andaman and Nicobar Islands under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). An investors’ meet was organised on November 14 at Swaraj Dweep to showcase the investment opportunities in the field of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, informed that, in order to tap the untapped potential in the islands, they have prepared an action plan to promote direct seafood export from the island territory in consultation with the stakeholders, addressing the existing gaps in the value chain, the minister said.

MPEDA has opened a Desk Office in Andaman & Nicobar Islands to facilitate fisheries trade from the Islands. The MPEDA has also identified a cluster of boats in the islands for conducting onboard tuna handling training for fishers, the minister stated,

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has informed that the islands are rich in tuna biodiversity, with oceanic as well as neritic species including Yellowfin tuna, Skipjack tuna, and Bigeye tuna.

The total estimated potential yield of Oceanic tuna and Neritic tuna in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is 64,500 metric tonnes. The current harvest is far below the potential, showing a significant untapped potential for growth in the sector, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.