Cattle scam: Delhi court reserves order on Anubrata Mondal's plea seeking transfer to Asansol jail

Delhi court reserves order on Anubrata Mondal's plea seeking transfer to Asansol jail

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal's plea seeking transfer from Tihar Jail to Asansol Correctional Home in West Bengal.

Mondal is an accused in the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mondal was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court's bench of special judge Raghubir Singh, who said that the order will be pronounced on May 4, the day Mondal's judicial custody ends which was extended on Monday.

On April 27, the same court had granted three days' custody of Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal to ED to quiz her in the same case.

The ED had arrested Sukanya, a primary school teacher in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a day before after quizzing her.

Special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana had sought Sukanya's custody saying she was required to be confronted with evidence and with the co-accused, including her father.

Her custody was also required to trace the proceeds of crime, establish the money trail and the modus operandi, ED said.

Sukanya was summoned by the ED in November 2022 to its Delhi office.

She is the director of two companies, Neer Developer Pvt Ltd and ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd, CBI's probe has revealed.

The companies have their offices in the same address where Bholebam Rice Mill, which is also owned by her, is located in Bolpur in Birbhum district.

On April 26, the Delhi High Court had posted for June 1 Sukanya's father's plea challenging a trial court's order denying him bail in the same case.

Mondal had moved the court challenging an order dated January 24 denying him bail.

Earlier, Rana had said that Anubrata's bail application was without any merit.

