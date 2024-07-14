TGPSC Group 2 exam protests intensify: Job aspirants stage sit-in

Hyderabad: Intensifying their efforts, scores of unemployed youth staged a protest at RTC crossroads in Hyderabad on Saturday night demanding the deferment of Group-II examinations conducted by Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

A large number of Group-2 candidates and DSC aspirants raised slogans against the chief minister Revanth Reddy who had ruled out any deferment of competitive exams. The protesters were seen holding placards demanding the government to increase the number of posts in Group-II and Group-III services and postpone the examinations to December. The busy RTC crossroads witnessed huge traffic jam as the youth took out a rally from Chikkadpally chowrasta to Ashok Nagar chowrasta.

As per the TGPSC schedule of, the Group-II exams will be conducted on August 7 and 8. The protesters claim the scheduled dates clash with other competitive examinations. They are also demanding that the number of Group-II posts be increased from 783 to 2,000. Additionally, the candidates are demanding that the number of Group-III posts be increased to 3,000.