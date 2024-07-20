SBI CBO final results 2024 announced, Direct link inside
SBI CBO final results 2024: The State bank of India (SBI) has released the results of the Circle Based Officers (CBO) posts. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website sbi.co.in to check and download their results. Notably, the interview was conducted in June 2024.
The SBI CBO recruitment exam was held earlier this year. The leading bank aims to fill up the SBI CBO vacancies in its branches. Here’s the direct link to check the SBI CBO final results: PDF link
Here’s a step-by-step guide to check SBI-CBO final results:
- Visit the career section of SBI official website — https://sbi.co.in/web/careers
- Locate and click on the SBI CBO final results link
- Result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout and keep it for future reference