October 7: Gold Prices Decline, Silver Prices Remain Steady

Gold Prices Decline

Gold prices, which had remained steady for the past two days, witnessed a slight dip today (October 7), bringing fresh enthusiasm among buyers as the previously rising prices have now eased.

In Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and other parts of the two Telugu states, the price of 22-carat gold dropped by ₹200, bringing the cost of 10 grams down to ₹71,000. Similarly, 24-carat gold saw a decrease of ₹220, bringing it to ₹77,450. This decline in prices was mirrored in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai as well.

In Delhi, gold prices also experienced a reduction, with 22-carat gold falling by ₹200 to ₹71,150 and 24-carat gold dropping by ₹220 to ₹77,600.

Silver Prices Remain Stable

Silver prices remained stable across the country today. In Hyderabad, the current price for one kilogram of silver is ₹1,03,000.