Rajasthan: RTDC signs Rs 415 crore deal with HUDCO

Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) On behalf of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, an MoU was signed between RTDC Managing Director and HUDCO Regional Head for a loan of Rs 415 crore at the Secretariat on Monday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari and Tourism Secretary.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, while talking to the media persons, said that the MoU is for a long-term loan of Rs 415 crore at an interest rate of 9.12 per cent from HUDCO.

“There are immense possibilities in the field of tourism in Rajasthan. A lot of work is yet to be done on these possibilities. This MoU will provide financial support for tourism development in Rajasthan. Tourism will gain further momentum with these funds,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

She said that the Rajasthan government is a double-engine government and the state government will develop the state and tourism in tandem with the Central government.

She added that work will be done to develop pilgrimage sites, monuments and new destinations even better.

“We will try to ensure that the experience of tourists coming to Rajasthan becomes great,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

She said that ‘Rising Rajasthan’ is a great opportunity for tourism. “Rising Rajasthan will bring new investments in the tourism sector and efforts to take Rajasthan to new heights in the tourism sector will be fruitful,” she claimed.

HUDCO regional head said that excellent work is being done for tourism development in Rajasthan adding, that the MoU will lead to the rapid development of tourism in Rajasthan.

“The renovation work of the RTDC hotel and development of good facilities in tourist places will be taken on a war footing,” he added.

He said that the loan moratorium period will be for two years, after which repayment of the principal amount will start.

