Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 29: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India have shown slight fluctuations today due to global market trends and changing demand. According to latest reports, both precious metals are witnessing movement as investors closely track international cues and economic developments.

Gold prices are hovering around the ₹1.50 lakh mark per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, while silver has seen a mild rise in rates across major cities.

Experts say that geopolitical tensions, US Federal Reserve decisions, and dollar strength are key factors influencing gold and silver prices in the market right now.

Overall, prices may continue to fluctuate, so buyers and investors are advised to check daily rates before making purchases.

Gold Prices Today, April 29, 2026:

Delhi

24K – ₹1,50,920

22K – ₹1,38,340

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,50,920

22K – ₹1,38,340

Chennai

24K – ₹1,51,200

22K – ₹1,38,600

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,50,920

22K – ₹1,38,340

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,50,920

22K – ₹1,38,340

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,50,920

22K – ₹1,38,340

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,51,000

22K – ₹1,38,400

Jaipur

24K – ₹1,51,000

22K – ₹1,38,400

Lucknow

24K – ₹1,51,000

22K – ₹1,38,400

Pune

24K – ₹1,50,920

22K – ₹1,38,340

Silver Prices Today, April 29, 2026:

Delhi

₹2,59,900

Mumbai

₹2,59,900

Hyderabad

₹2,59,900

Bengaluru

₹2,59,900

Kolkata

₹2,59,900

Ahmedabad

₹2,59,900

Jaipur

₹2,59,900

Lucknow

₹2,59,900

Pune

₹2,59,900

Chennai