Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 29: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Apr 29, 2026, 11:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India have shown slight fluctuations today due to global market trends and changing demand. According to latest reports, both precious metals are witnessing movement as investors closely track international cues and economic developments.

Gold prices are hovering around the ₹1.50 lakh mark per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, while silver has seen a mild rise in rates across major cities.

Experts say that geopolitical tensions, US Federal Reserve decisions, and dollar strength are key factors influencing gold and silver prices in the market right now.

Overall, prices may continue to fluctuate, so buyers and investors are advised to check daily rates before making purchases.

Gold Prices Today, April 29, 2026:

Delhi

  • 24K – ₹1,50,920
  • 22K – ₹1,38,340

Mumbai

  • 24K – ₹1,50,920
  • 22K – ₹1,38,340

Chennai

  • 24K – ₹1,51,200
  • 22K – ₹1,38,600

Hyderabad

  • 24K – ₹1,50,920
  • 22K – ₹1,38,340

Bengaluru

  • 24K – ₹1,50,920
  • 22K – ₹1,38,340

Kolkata

  • 24K – ₹1,50,920
  • 22K – ₹1,38,340

Ahmedabad

  • 24K – ₹1,51,000
  • 22K – ₹1,38,400

Jaipur

  • 24K – ₹1,51,000
  • 22K – ₹1,38,400

Lucknow

  • 24K – ₹1,51,000
  • 22K – ₹1,38,400

Pune

  • 24K – ₹1,50,920
  • 22K – ₹1,38,340

Silver Prices Today, April 29, 2026:

Delhi

  • ₹2,59,900

Mumbai

  • ₹2,59,900

Hyderabad

  • ₹2,59,900

Bengaluru

  • ₹2,59,900

Kolkata

  • ₹2,59,900

Ahmedabad

  • ₹2,59,900

Jaipur

  • ₹2,59,900

Lucknow

  • ₹2,59,900

Pune

  • ₹2,59,900

Chennai

  • ₹2,65,000

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