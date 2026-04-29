Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 29: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India have shown slight fluctuations today due to global market trends and changing demand. According to latest reports, both precious metals are witnessing movement as investors closely track international cues and economic developments.
Gold prices are hovering around the ₹1.50 lakh mark per 10 grams for 24-carat gold, while silver has seen a mild rise in rates across major cities.
Experts say that geopolitical tensions, US Federal Reserve decisions, and dollar strength are key factors influencing gold and silver prices in the market right now.
Overall, prices may continue to fluctuate, so buyers and investors are advised to check daily rates before making purchases.
Gold Prices Today, April 29, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K – ₹1,50,920
- 22K – ₹1,38,340
Mumbai
- 24K – ₹1,50,920
- 22K – ₹1,38,340
Chennai
- 24K – ₹1,51,200
- 22K – ₹1,38,600
Hyderabad
- 24K – ₹1,50,920
- 22K – ₹1,38,340
Bengaluru
- 24K – ₹1,50,920
- 22K – ₹1,38,340
Kolkata
- 24K – ₹1,50,920
- 22K – ₹1,38,340
Ahmedabad
- 24K – ₹1,51,000
- 22K – ₹1,38,400
Jaipur
- 24K – ₹1,51,000
- 22K – ₹1,38,400
Lucknow
- 24K – ₹1,51,000
- 22K – ₹1,38,400
Pune
- 24K – ₹1,50,920
- 22K – ₹1,38,340
Silver Prices Today, April 29, 2026:
Delhi
- ₹2,59,900
Mumbai
- ₹2,59,900
Hyderabad
- ₹2,59,900
Bengaluru
- ₹2,59,900
Kolkata
- ₹2,59,900
Ahmedabad
- ₹2,59,900
Jaipur
- ₹2,59,900
Lucknow
- ₹2,59,900
Pune
- ₹2,59,900
Chennai
- ₹2,65,000