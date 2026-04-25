Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 25: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely stable on April 25, 2026, with slight variations across major cities. The rates continue to be influenced by global market trends, currency movements, and domestic demand. Despite minor fluctuations, precious metals are holding steady, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

As per the latest data, the average price of 24-carat gold in India is around ₹15,400 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced close to ₹14,120 per gram and 18-carat gold at about ₹11,553 per gram. Silver is trading at approximately ₹2,59,000 per kilogram in the domestic market.

Prices differ slightly from city to city due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins. Here’s a look at the city-wise gold and silver rates on April 25, 2026:

Gold Prices Today, April 25, 2026:

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,52,770/10 gm

22K – ₹1,40,039/10 gm

New Delhi

24K – ₹1,52,510/10 gm

22K – ₹1,39,801/10 gm

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,52,970/10 gm

22K – ₹1,40,223/10 gm

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,52,890/10 gm

22K – ₹1,40,149/10 gm

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,52,570/10 gm

22K – ₹1,39,856/10 gm

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,52,970/10 gm

22K – ₹1,40,223/10 gm

Chennai

24K – ₹1,53,210/10 gm

22K – ₹1,40,443/10 gm

Silver Prices Today, April 25, 2026:

Mumbai

₹2,45,630/kg

New Delhi

₹2,45,200/kg

Ahmedabad

₹2,45,950/kg

Bengaluru

₹2,45,820/kg

Kolkata

₹2,45,300/kg

Hyderabad

₹2,45,950/kg

Chennai