December 17: Top Gainers and Losers in Indian Stock Market - Sensex, Nifty

Market Performance: Top Gainers & Losers

Among the Sensex stocks, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the only gainers, while the rest of the constituents closed lower. The biggest drags on the index included HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and L&T. In the Nifty 50, Cipla, ITC, and HUL rose, while Shriram Finance, Grasim, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, and Hero Moto were among the biggest losers.

Sector-wise, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Oil & Gas indices fell by over 1%, while Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, and Nifty Metal dropped by more than half a percent each. However, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty saw positive returns, each gaining around 1%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations expressed here are those of individual analysts and broking firms and do not necessarily reflect views of Sakshi Post. Investors are advised to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.