April 1 Holiday for Indian Forex, Bond Markets, Stock Exchanges BSE, NSE, Trading Remain Open

As India steps into the 2025-26 financial year on April 1, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading. However, the Indian foreign exchange and bond markets will remain closed due to a clearing holiday, also referred to as a settlement holiday. Trading in these markets will resume on Wednesday, April 2.

Impact of the Clearing Holiday on Trading

While stock exchanges continue operations on settlement holidays, the usual T+1 trade settlement cycle is extended by a day. This delay occurs due to the closure of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Securities Depository Limited (CDSL) or the unavailability of banking services for clearing transactions.

Bank Closures on April 1

Most banks across India will remain closed on April 1 for annual account closing, except in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

Financial Year-End and Public Holiday on March 31

March 31 marked the conclusion of the 2024-25 financial year (FY25) and was also a public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr. As a result, Indian stock exchanges remained closed. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a directive ensuring all agency banks facilitating government transactions remained operational.

Clearing Holidays in 2025

Below is a list of clearing holidays for the 2025 calendar year:

Date Day Holiday

19-Feb-25 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

26-Feb-25 Wednesday Mahashivratri

14-Mar-25 Friday Holi

31-Mar-25 Monday Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

01-Apr-25 Tuesday Annual Bank Closing

10-Apr-25 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti

14-Apr-25 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

18-Apr-25 Friday Good Friday

01-May-25 Thursday Maharashtra Day

12-May-25 Monday Buddha Pournima

15-Aug-25 Friday Independence Day / Parsi New Year

27-Aug-25 Wednesday Shri Ganesh Chaturthi

05-Sep-25 Friday Eid-E-Milad

02-Oct-25 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

21-Oct-25 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan

22-Oct-25 Wednesday Balipratipada

05-Nov-25 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

25-Dec-25 Thursday Christmas

As the new fiscal year begins, investors and traders should take note of these holidays to plan their transactions accordingly.