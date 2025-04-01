Big B to narrate evocative stories from Ram Katha in livestream on Ram Navami

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to narrate evocative stories of the Ram Katha on streaming medium on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The stories will be naarated over a live stream of an event from Ayodhya on April 6 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The event will combine community celebrations with technology with the livestream bringing cultural moments closer to millions, and ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Talking about the event, Padma Vibhushan Amitabh Bachchan said, “To be part of such a sacred occasion is an honor of a lifetime. Ram Navami is more than a festival, it is a moment of deep reflection, a time to embrace the ideals of dharma, devotion, and righteousness that Lord Ram personified. Through JioHotstar, we are blessed with the power of technology to transcend distances, uniting hearts across the nation in an unprecedented celebration of faith, culture, and spirituality”.

Big B will share timeless wisdom and reflections on Lord Ram’s values, offering a celebration of our cultural heritage and inspiring a forward-looking vision for India. The festivities will capture the joy and reverence of Lord Ram’s birth and journey, depicting the seven kaands of the Ramayana, all while streaming live from the heart of Ram Janmabhoomi to spiritually uplift viewers with his legacy.

The veteran actor will also host an interactive session with kids, showcasing select stories and couplets of the kands in an engaging and relatable manner. From a special pooja performed at Ayodhya, sacred rituals across temples, to soul-stirring LIVE aartis from Bhadrachalam, Panchvati, Chitrakoot and Ayodhya, to devotional bhajans, and mesmerizing cultural performances by revered artists including Kailash Kher and Malini Awasthi, the livestream will evoke a collective sense of devotion and togetherness.

The event will be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Speaking on the initiative, a JioHotstar spokesperson stated, "Our live streaming capabilities have enabled us to bring culturally significant experiences to viewers across India. The overwhelming success of events from live sports to Coldplay - Live from Ahmedabad to the 14-hour livestream of the recent Mahashivratri: The Divine Night has inspired us to push boundaries and offer unparalleled experiences to Indian consumers”.

“Ram Navami is a deeply revered occasion in our country, and we're honored to bring its sacred celebrations to millions in every corner of the country. With the legend himself, Shri Amitabh Bachchan narrating Lord Ram's journey, this experience promises to evoke profound emotions on this auspicious occasion”, they added.

