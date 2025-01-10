BSF recovers pistol, drugs dropped by Pak drones in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday said it has recovered a pistol and heroin dropped by Pakistani drones along the border fence in Punjab.

The BSF said that in two operations, the troops achieved significant success in thwarting cross-border smuggling attempts involving Pakistani drones.

In the first operation, a packet of heroin weighing 520 grams, dropped by a Pakistani drone, was recovered from Khanwal village in Amritsar District.

In the second operation, a PX5 Storm pistol 30 bore along with an empty magazine was recovered from a farming field ahead of the border fence near Rajatal village, also in Amritsar district.

These recoveries highlight the BSF’s prompt action and the alertness of its troops in foiling such smuggling attempts, ensuring the security of the nation, the paramilitary force added.

In 2024, the BSF Punjab Frontier, as a border guarding force, recovered 294 drones, a substantial increase from 107 drones in 2023. Additionally, approximately 283 kg of heroin was seized, four Pakistani intruders were neutralized, and 161 Indian smugglers along with 30 Pakistani nationals were apprehended from the border.

Beyond operational successes, the BSF Punjab also undertook numerous civic action programmes, including medical camps, blood donation camps, pre-recruitment training for defence forces and public outreach initiatives, all of which received widespread acknowledgement and support from the local population.

The year 2024 has been exceptional for the BSF Punjab Frontier, showcasing remarkable achievements in securing the nation’s borders.

With strengthened surveillance and determined efforts against smuggling and drone threats, the BSF Punjab remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the nation against all the threats and challenges, said the officials.

Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of the BSF Punjab. The drug network operates along the Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route.

