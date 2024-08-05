BRS condemns torture of Dalit woman in Telangana police station

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday condemned the torture of a Dalit woman in a police station in a theft case

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao demanded that a case of SC and ST atrocity be registered against the police personnel involved.

The former minister took to X to demand strict action against those responsible and justice for the victim.

Rama Rao said the society of Telangana will never forgive the ‘anti-Dalit, anti-women’ Congress government.

The BRS reacted strongly to the incident in which a Dalit woman was stripped and tortured in Shadnagar Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The woman was called to the police station on suspicion of being involved in a theft.

The incident occurred on July 24 but came to light on August 4.

The 34-year-old woman was called to the police station over allegations of gold theft and was allegedly assaulted in the presence of her minor son.

“Is this the rule of Indiramma? Is this democracy,” asked the BRS leader on the torture of the woman to force her to confess.

The woman, a daily wager, claimed that her husband was beaten up first and then released. She was then forced to remove her sari and wear shorts. She alleged that the police personnel tied her hands and legs before assaulting her. The victim said despite her pleas, she was not spared.

Following the allegations, Shadnagar Inspector (Detective) A. Ramireddy was attached to the commissionerate headquarters pending an inquiry into the allegations.

The ACP of Shadnagar is conducting an inquiry into the matter and further action will be taken based on the inquiry report, said a statement from the office of the Director General of Police.

The victim was called to the police station in connection with the theft of 20 tolas of gold and Rs 2 lakh cash from a locked house in Shadnagar town. She alleged that she was forced to confess her role in the theft. When she refused to admit it, she was physically tortured by the police personnel. She was confined to the police station for six hours and was let off when she almost became unconscious.

The woman said she wanted to go to the hospital but the family accusing him of theft in their house threatened to set her and her family on fire if she stepped out.

