Brooke Shields shows off washboard abs in vacation picture with daughters

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Brooke Shields is flaunting her fitness. The model-actress, 59, showed off her toned abs while posing with her two daughters, Grier, 18, and Rowan, 21, on vacation in Nassau, Bahamas.

Grier wore a green bikini top with a floral wrap skirt, while Brooke wore a two-piece brown bikini and straw hat to block out the sun, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Rowan wore a brown bikini that looked similar to her mom's and all three accessorized with gold necklaces.

Brooke shares her daughters with husband Chris Henchy, who she married in 2001. Both girls are attending Wake Forest University and Shields told ‘People’ earlier this year that she felt like an empty nester.

“All of a sudden, they’re not yours anymore”, she said in August 2024. “When you realise they are their own human beings, you get to meet them again. To have them reveal themselves to you, it’s a new type of relationship. I didn’t mold them, but I protected them enough so that they could become who they are, and I got out of the way”.

As per ‘People’, before their island getaway, the Henchys celebrated a more traditional Christmas in New York City, dressing in their festive finest for a holiday dinner. The Blue Lagoon actress wore a sexy red leather strapless, black choker and matching heels.

2025 marks the 45th anniversary of the film that shot her and costar Christopher Atkins to superstardom. In the 1980 film, Shields (then 14) and Atkins (then 18) played two marooned children who fall in love as they enter adulthood.

Shields, who started her career at the age of 11 months, gained widespread notoriety at age 12 for her leading role in Louis Malle's film ‘Pretty Baby’ (1978). She continued to model into her late teenage years and starred in several dramas in the 1980s, including ‘The Blue Lagoon’ (1980), and Franco Zeffirelli's ‘Endless Love’ (1981).

In 1983, she suspended her modeling career to attend Princeton University.

