Baby John Day-1 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan's Film Earns Rs 12.5 Crore

The Christmas weekend saw the much-awaited release of Varun Dhawan's film Baby John, but this holiday boost could not open the movie to satisfactory numbers. Reports indicate that Baby John earned an estimated Rs 12.5 crore in India on its opening day, somewhat short of expectations.

The film's collections were sidelined by the continued success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which accumulated Rs 19.75 crore on its 21st day in theatres. Pushpa 2's continued dominance and Mufasa's commercial success heavily influenced Baby John.

Baby John, also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, registered a total Hindi occupancy of 24.97 per cent, with evening shows having a higher occupancy rate of 30.89 per cent. Although the film received mixed reviews, Baby John managed to register Varun Dhawan's best-ever opening at the box office in the last five years.

The competition heated up with Christmas releases of Pushpa 2, Mufasa, and the Kannada action thriller Max starring Kichcha Sudeep. Max proved to be a surprise blockbuster, breaking all records by achieving a record-breaking Rs 10 crore opening for a Kannada film in 2024. With strong word-of-mouth, Max is all set for a robust extended weekend.

Baby John marks Varun Dhawan's return to cinemas after his digital venture Citadel: Honey Bunny. Despite stiff competition, the coming days will be crucial for the film to prove its box office mettle.

The director of this movie, Kalees, had attempted to please the mass genre through Baby John, but according to the critics, this film does not carry it well in its implementation. Heroism and women's safety have become a little too shallow and choreographed rather than impacting the heart that is required from this filmmaking crew.

Baby John is the Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster Theri, which stars Vijay in the lead role. The film has been co-produced by Atlee and Priya Atlee. Whether Baby John will find its footing and emerge as a success in the competitive box office landscape remains to be seen.

