Bihar Assembly's winter session begins, three newly elected MLAs take oath

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) The winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday with the swearing-in of three new MLAs.

Deepa Manjhi, daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi from Imamganj, Manorama Devi from Belaganj, and Ashok Singh from Ramgarh were administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Vishal Prashant, son of Sunil Pandey from Tarari Assembly constituency, is scheduled to take his oath on Tuesday.

After the swearing-in ceremony, condolence messages were read paying tributes to notable individuals who have passed away since the last session, following which the House was adjourned until the next day.

Earlier in the day, before the session officially began, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made notable appearances in the Assembly. He visited Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, presenting him with a bouquet of flowers, and also met Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Chairman of the Legislative Council, in his chamber to extend similar courtesies.

The winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, set to last for five days, began on Monday with a warm welcome for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by several leaders of the JD(U). Prominent leaders including Vijay Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, and Shravan Kumar were present to greet the Chief Minister as he arrived at the Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the Bihar Legislative Assembly during the winter session and was warmly welcomed by RJD leaders.

His presence garnered attention, as he had been absent during the monsoon session, prompting speculation from the ruling party about whether he would attend this time.

By making his appearance, Tejashwi dispelled those doubts, signalling his active participation in the proceedings of the winter session.

His arrival added to the political dynamics of the session, with both the ruling and opposition parties gearing up for discussions on key issues in the limited five-day timeframe.

Despite its brevity, the government has outlined a packed agenda for the session. Various legislative tasks are planned, including the introduction and passage of multiple bills.

The State legislators will address state-specific issues and other related matters. The House will discuss and approve the second supplementary budget.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.