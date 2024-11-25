CM Revanth Reddy Shoots Back at BRS, KTR over Adani Issue

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded on Monday to the ongoing controversy surrounding Adani. He stated that many individuals had contributed funds for the prestigious Young India Skill University, a project initiated by the Telangana government. He also mentioned that the Adani Group, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, had donated ₹100 crores to the university.

However, CM Revanth clarified that the Telangana government is not ready to accept the ₹100 crore donation from Adani. He announced that the decision was made not to accept the funds and that a letter had been sent to the Adani Group instructing them not to transfer the money.

The Chief Minister expressed frustration over incorrect reports that the Telangana government had accepted funds from Adani. He made it clear that the state government should not be dragged into unnecessary controversies. He also requested the media not to publish news that could harm the government.

CM Revanth further stated:

"We launched the Skill University with noble intentions."

"We decided not to accept ₹100 crores from Adani."

"We sent a letter yesterday stating that we will not accept the funds from Adani."

"My visit to Delhi is not for Cabinet expansion."

He also responded to the rumors about his trips to Delhi, stating that each time he visits, there are claims of Cabinet expansion. He clarified that his visit was not for that purpose and that he would meet with Congress MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Delhi. He emphasized that meetings and discussions in Delhi should focus on the state’s interests, unlike those who go to Delhi without the Governor’s permission for personal gain.

He noted, "We are going to Delhi as many times as necessary for the benefit of the state, and we will continue to pressure the central government for funds. We will raise our voice in Parliament for Telangana’s rightful share of funds."

Revanth also criticized the BJP, stating that they are not providing funds from their treasury and that it is essential for Telangana to demand its due share.

On the Adani issue:

"BRS has several agreements with Adani."

"Those who went to jail became Chief Ministers, and KTR often says he will go to jail too."

"Before KTR, it was others who went to jail. There's no such opportunity now."

"If there are allegations, should we prosecute KCR for giving projects to Adani?"

"We have not asked Adani for anything like KCR did."

"It was the BRS that gave Adani land and contracts."

"In the past, you allocated land for data centers under the Havel project."

"Should we file cases on those you allocated?"

"If we want to cancel agreements, we need to consult legal experts."

"We don’t give land to anyone without proper authorization."

Revanth accused the BRS of spreading lies whenever they open their mouths. He further stated:

"Unlike KCR, I don’t bend over backwards for Adani."

"KCR lost power in 2023 and lost deposits in 2024."

"Now, they’ve lost their minds."

"Our policy is to conduct elections through ballot papers, as was done in Wayanad and Nanded, where Congress won."

"In the recent by-elections, the people rejected Modi's leadership and gave a clear verdict."

