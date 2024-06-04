Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan leads, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua & Pawan Singh trail behind

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) It’s a mixed bag of results for Bhojpuri superstars Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Pawan Singh in the ongoing counting of votes for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Ravi Kishan of BJP, who was recently seen in ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is leading with 15,152 votes in the Gorakhpur constituency against fellow Bhojpuri actress Kajal Nishad who is the INDIA bloc’s joint candidate.

While Ravi Kishan has bagged 11,6265 votes so far, Kajal has got 10,1113 votes.

Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is trailing with 17,199 votes in the Azamgarh constituency against Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

Actor Pawan Singh, who was expelled from BJP on the grounds of discipline, and is contesting independently, is trailing on 3rd spot. He has 8,744 votes less than Raja Ram Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, who is currently leading in the Karakat constituency in Bihar.

Pawan Singh has got a total 24,370 votes so far.

