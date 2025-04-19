Rajasthan CM reviews preparations for upcoming visit of US Vice Prez to Jaipur

Jaipur, April 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday convened a high-level meeting at his residence to review the preparations for the upcoming visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance to the Pink City, an official said. Vance is expected to arrive in India on April 21 for a four-day visit.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure timely and coordinated execution of all arrangements to make the US Vice President’s visit memorable and historic.

He emphasised the need for robust security measures and directed the police department to make advance preparations. CM Sharma also stressed the importance of effective traffic management across the city during the visit.

The Chief Minister further directed the district administration and concerned departments to appoint dedicated officers as in-charges for various tasks related to the US Vice President's visit.

During the visit, J.D. Vance will be accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, their children, and senior officials of the U.S. administration.

The itinerary also includes a visit to Jaipur’s historic landmarks.

J.D. Vance is scheduled to arrive in India on April 21 for a four-day visit.

On Friday, Vance landed in Italy with his family. He will touch down in India on April 21. After a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, he will travel to Jaipur later that evening.

According to officials, J.D. Vance will stay in Jaipur from April 21 to 24.

On April 22, he will visit the historic Amer Palace in the morning, followed by an address at the US-India Business Summit at the Rajasthan International Centre.

The summit is expected to witness the participation of top officials from both countries, with Vance set to present his vision for strengthening bilateral trade ties. On April 23, he will travel to Agra aboard a US Air Force aircraft to visit the Taj Mahal.

After spending approximately three hours at the monument, he will return to Jaipur the same afternoon and tour the Jaipur City Palace later in the day.

J.D. Vance is scheduled to depart for Washington at 6.30 a.m. on April 24.

Meanwhile, an official said that a red-carpet welcome awaits the US Vice President at Jaipur Airport.

The Rajasthan government has mobilised personnel from various departments, and elaborate security arrangements are in place.

Temporary road closures are expected based on intelligence inputs, and plain-clothed officers from the Rajasthan Police will be deployed alongside.

A 20-vehicle convoy will support the VVIP’s movements in addition to his official motorcade, and a specially-equipped ambulance with senior doctors will accompany the delegation.

Emergency medical facilities have been set up at designated hospitals.

A traditional Rajasthani welcome has been planned for Vance and his family at Amer Palace on April 22.

The family will don Jodhpuri safas and experience the cultural richness of the state through puppet shows, folk dances, traditional attire, and local cuisine. The palace will remain closed to the public during the two-and-a-half-hour visit.

Twelve trained guides have been appointed to provide historical insights about Amer and Jaipur, ensuring dignitary interactions are conducted at a suitable distance.

Amer Palace Superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak confirmed that all preparations, including security measures and renovation work, have been completed.

