BGT 2024-25: Hazlewood ruled out of second Test; uncapped Abbott, Doggett added to Australia's squad

Melbourne, Nov 30 (IANS) Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India with a side strain.

Australia have included Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, both uncapped at Test level, in their squad. However, Scott Boland is expected to replace Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI for the day-night Test.

According to a statement from Cricket Australia, Hazlewood has sustained a "low-grade left side injury" and will stay with the squad in Adelaide to focus on his recovery. He will remain with the group in Adelaide to prepare for the remainder of the series.

This marks Hazlewood's first absence from a home Test against India. It also signifies the first time since the 2015 Sydney Test that Australia will be without one of their four stalwarts - Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon - in a home Border-Gavaskar Trophy match. The quartet had played together in nine consecutive home Tests against India.

Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia in the first Test against India in Perth with 5 for 57 across 34 overs. It is likely that Boland, who will lead PM's XI against India in the two-day tour game in Canberra, is expected to replace Hazlewood in the playing 11. His last Test appearance came in the Ashes Test in Leeds in 2023.

Hazlewood’s absence is a significant blow for the hosts, who are trailing 0-1 in the five-match series. The pacer was instrumental the last time India played in Adelaide during a pink-ball, day-night Test in December 2021. In that match, he delivered a devastating spell, taking 5 for 8 in 5 overs, including three maidens, as India collapsed to 36 for 9. Hazlewood also started the current series strongly in Perth, claiming 4 for 29 in the first innings as India were bowled out for 150. Even in the second innings, where India scored heavily, he maintained remarkable control, conceding only 28 runs in 21 overs.

Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett join the squad after impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield. Abbott, who has been on the fringes of the Test team, took 4 for 71 in 16 overs against Tasmania at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the last round and has 261 first-class wickets to his name. Doggett recently claimed a five-wicket haul against Western Australia, bringing his tally to 11 wickets in three Shield matches. He also delivered a career-best 6 for 15 against India A in McKay, just before this series.

Both pacers have previously been included in Test squads but are yet to make their debut. Doggett was part of the squad for the 2018 series against Pakistan in the UAE, while Abbott was included during the 2020-21 home series against India and was a reserve during last year’s Ashes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.