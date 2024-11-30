Here’s how Mrunal Thakur describes her ‘life in Hyderabad’

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur is currently in Hyderabad and she has described her life there as “love”.

Mrunal took to Instagram stories, where she shared a monochromatic picture which seems to be from a film set. She used a geotag, which read: “Life In Hyderabad” and captioned it as “Love”. She also drew a heart over the picture.

The actress did not share as to why she is in Hyderabad or what she is shooting for.

Earlier this month, wished Hollywood star Demi Moore on her 62nd birthday and shared a throwback picture from their 2018 film “Love Sonia.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Just found these precious photos Also belated birthday beautiful @demimoore.”

“Love Sonia” is directed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by David Womark. The film features newcomer Mrunal Thakur as the title character along with Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, and Sai Tamhankar.

Last month, Mrunal was shooting in Uttarakhand for a yet-untitled film, which also features actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress shared that the genre of the movie is romance.

Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in “Son of Sardaar”. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan's comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the pipeline.

The 32-year-old actress stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with the television show “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan”. She has featured in shows like “Arjun”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, and has also participated in “Nach Baliye 7”.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series “Made in Heaven 2” starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in many renowned movies like “Super 30”, “Batla House”, “Dhamaka”, “Sita Ramam”, “Hi Nanna”, “Jersey”, “Pippa” and “The Family Star”. Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

