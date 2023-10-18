Bengal govt takes steps to prevent sexual harassment in its primary schools

Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) In an attempt to bring the state-run primary schools in West Bengal under the standard operating procedures to prevent sexual harassment in workplaces, the state education department has taken some steps.

The department has sent specific instructions to all district primary education councils to take steps to form internal complaints committees (ICC) in all the state-run primary schools under their jurisdictions.

“Our aim is to ensure that any probable complaint by anyone associated with any state-run primary school, their grievances are addressed on an emergency and urgent basis,” a state education department official said.

He said that the steps are being taken for the state-run primary schools as per the Vishaka Guidelines, which is a compilation of the nationally practiced set of procedural guidelines to prevent events of sexual harassment at workplaces.

The district primary education councils have also been advised to regularly update the state education department about the progress made on this count in the different state-run primary schools under their jurisdictions.

“The officials of the district councils should be in regular touch with the headmasters or headmistresses of the primary schools concerned to have a clear idea on whether the specified norms in the matter are followed true to their spirits,” the state education department official said.

As per norms, the Vishaka Guidelines have to be implemented in any organisation with ten or more employees. The creation of internal complaints committees (ICCs) is mandatory in such organisations. It will cover all women employees, permanent, temporary or contractual, in such organizations.

