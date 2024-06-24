BCCI officials review new domestic structure with state association representatives

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met the representative of the state associations at the BCCI Headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday to discuss the new domestic structure planned for the 2024-25 season. The meeting also discussed the multiple indoor academies coming up in the North-Eastern states.

The meeting highlighted the commendable efforts of the state associations in executing the busiest cricket season of 2023-24, which featured the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, along with various international bilateral series and a full domestic cricket season.

On the occasion, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI, extended his congratulations to the state associations for their exceptional work during this packed season.

Shah sought feedback on the new domestic structure planned for the 2024-25 season, which has been implemented on the recommendations of National Cricket Association (NCA) Head of Cricket, VVS Laxman, Team India (senior men) head coach Rahul Dravid, and Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar, will be reviewed after one year.

Shah also updated the members on the development of the new Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru and the establishment of indoor academies in the North-Eastern states, Patna, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Jay Shah stated, “I am glad that we organised a meeting with the state associations. It is always good to exchange views on Indian cricket with our key stakeholders -– the member state associations. It was a constructive dialogue on issues that concern Indian cricket, and I am pleased with the contributions from the state associations.”

He further added, “The new NCA in Bengaluru and the multiple indoor academies in the North-Eastern states of the country are extremely close to our heart. We are extremely proud of the progress we have seen so far, and today we shared the same with our member associations.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.