Tollywood personalities meet Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, seek meeting with CM Naidu

Vijayawada, June 24 (IANS) Leading Telugu film personalities will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu soon to discuss the problems faced by the film industry.

Leaders of various associations, representing all stakeholders, will submit a representation to the Chief Minister on their problems.

A decision in this regard was taken when leading Tollywood producers met Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Vijayawada.

Producers Ashwini Dutt, Allu Arvind, Chinna Babu, AP Film Chamber President Dil Raju, A.M. Ratnam, S. Radhakrishna, Naga Vamsi, D.V.V. Danayya and others met Pawan Kalyan and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Deputy Chief Minister.

In a formal interaction, the producers requested Pawan Kalyan to facilitate a meeting with Chief Minister Naidu, so all associations could congratulate him on the formation of the government and also submit representations to him.

The filmmakers said the industry faced many problems and hoped that the new government in which Pawan Kalyan himself is holding a key position would address them. They said enhancing cinema ticket prices was not the only issue which needs to be addressed. Tollywood bigwigs had met then Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in February 2022 amid a huge controversy following the government’s decision to reduce the cinema ticket prices.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, had led the delegation. The delegation, which included Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and S. S. Rajamouli, was assured that the government would draft a ticket pricing policy, treating big-budget films. The filmmakers had also agreed to shoot 20 per cent of all films in the state.

