Badrinath shrine area cleaned up, 1.5 tonnes garbage disposal generates Rs 8 lakh in earning

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), Nov 20 (IANS) The Char Dham yatra created a record of sorts with an astounding turnout of more than 47 lakh devotees this year. Besides this, the Yatra is hogging the headlines for yet another reason – for earning Rs 8 lakh from the disposal of inorganic waste during the pilgrimage season.

The Badrinath Nagar Panchayat undertook an extensive cleaning drive to restore the cleanliness and sanctity of the shrine by cleaning its premises as well as the surroundings, ahead of its closure during the winter.

A dedicated team of 50 Paryavaran Mitra carried out the operation, collecting 1.5 tonnes of waste from prominent areas such as Brahm Kapal, Astha Path, Tapt Kund, Main Bazaar, and Mana village. The initiative reaffirmed the commitment of local authorities to preserving the sanctity and cleanliness of the revered Char Dham pilgrimage site.

The municipality reported earnings of Rs 8 lakh from the disposal of 110 tonnes of inorganic waste collected during the Yatra season, according to official reports.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has been consistently championing cleanliness at Char Dham shrines, lauded the efforts of Nagar Panchayat.

This year, the Nagar Panchayat was entrusted with the task of cleaning the Badrinath city area as well as the temple premises. An intensive cleanliness campaign was carried out by Nagar Panchayat by deploying 50 Paryavaran Mitras (environment friends).

During the entire yatra period, 180.70 tonnes of garbage was collected by Nagar Panchayat Badrinath. Out of this, the Panchayat earned an income of Rs 8 lakh by marketing 110.97 tonnes of waste. Along with this, the Panchayat has earned an income of Rs 29.82 lakh through parking, Rs 1.03 crore through eco charges, Rs 28 lakh through helicopter operations and Rs 8 lakh through usage charges.

Badrinath shrine’s post-season cleanup reflects the adage “Cleanliness is next to godliness” and sets a remarkable example of devotion complemented by responsibility.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X, informing about the closure of the doors of the second Kedarnath Shri Madhyamaheshwar Mahadev.

“Today, the holy doors of the second Kedarnath Shri Madhyamaheshwar Mahadev have been closed for the winter season amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and religious rituals. May the blessings of Devadhidev Mahadev always remain on all of you. I pray to Lord Shankar for happiness, peace, prosperity and a happy life for all of you,” he wrote on X.

