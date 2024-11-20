Bihar STF arrests Vivek Yadav, brother of RJD MLA in 11-year-old murder case

Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) The Bihar STF on Wednesday arrested Vivek Yadav, the brother of RJD MLA Ajay Yadav alias Ranjit Yadav, in connection with a 11-year-old murder case.

Ajay Yadav, the sitting RJD MLA from Gaya's Atri Assembly constituency, is a prominent political figure in the region, and the arrest of his brother has created an atmosphere of tension and fear there.

The case against Vivek Yadav dates back to February 26, 2013, involving a murder in the Neemchak Bathani market area in the district.

Sumirak Yadav, the JD-U Block President at the time, was allegedly beaten to death, and Vivek Yadav was named among the five accused in the case.

The FIR, lodged at the Neemchak Bathani police station, also named Kunti Devi, the MLA from Atri in 2013 and Vivek Yadav's mother.

Allegations were made that she orchestrated the incident.

The arrest of Vivek Yadav by the Bihar STF is being viewed as a significant move, given the political connections involved.

With the accused being linked to an influential MLA, the incident has stirred political and social reactions in the area.

Vivek Yadav’s mother, Kunti Devi, who was the sitting MLA from Atri at the time, was accused of being the mastermind behind the 2013 incident. Kunti Devi was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for her involvement in the case.

While serving her sentence at Gaya Central Jail, her health deteriorated, leading to her hospitalisation at PMCH. She passed away during treatment on April 23, 2021.

Vivek Yadav, who had been absconding for 11 years, was arrested by the Gaya STF and brought to Khizersarai police station.

Neemchak Bathani DSP, Prakash Kumar confirmed the arrest.

“The police are looking into further details, including whether a reward had been announced for Vivek Yadav’s capture,” Kumar said.

This development has drawn public and political attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved. It underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to resolve long-pending cases, even those involving influential families.

