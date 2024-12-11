Ayushman Vaya Vandana card proving to be boon for elderly in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 11 (IANS) The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has proven to be a boon for senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh, particularly those above the age of 70 who often struggle with the high cost of medical treatment. Under the newly-introduced Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards, elderly citizens can now access health benefits worth Rs 5 lakh, providing them with crucial support during their sunset years.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is part of an ongoing effort to enhance healthcare accessibility and protect the health of senior citizens.

Many beneficiaries of the scheme have expressed their deep gratitude to both leaders, recognising the initiative as a much-needed intervention for those unable to afford expensive medical treatments.

Vindhyalal Shrivastava, one of the first beneficiaries, shared his appreciation: "I got my Ayushman card today. I am happy that I will get Rs 5 lakh for my medical expenses. It is a very good initiative by CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. We are very satisfied with this. Poor people like us cannot afford to buy medicines, which are very costly."

His words reflect the sentiments of countless others who now have access to healthcare benefits they once thought were out of reach.

The launch of Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards for those over 70 is a part of the Central government’s and Uttar Pradesh’s broader strategy to improve healthcare infrastructure and ensure that medical services are available to all, especially vulnerable populations.

The Rs 5 lakh cover is designed to ease the financial strain on elderly citizens who often face overwhelming healthcare costs in their later years.

In Maharajganj district, the distribution of Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards is well underway, thanks to the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government.

District Magistrate Anunay Jha highlighted the progress of the initiative, saying, “For the last 15 days, we have been organising daily camps in five villages of each block area to help senior citizens avail their Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards.”

These camps are being run by joint teams from the Health Department, the Postal Department, and Panchayati Raj, who are also assisting beneficiaries in acquiring Aadhaar cards.

To date, more than 17,700 Ayushman Vaya Vandana cards have been issued in the district. The cards have been hailed as a lifeline for senior citizens who now feel more secure about accessing healthcare services.

Prime Minister Modi on October 29 emphasised the importance of expanding the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to include all senior citizens aged 70 and above. This expansion ensures that elderly citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status, will receive the Ayushman Vaya Vandana card, granting them access to free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

The scheme also provides additional coverage for senior citizens already enrolled in Ayushman Bharat.

Those who are part of families already receiving benefits under the scheme will be eligible for an additional top-up of Rs 5 lakh annually for their own medical expenses.

Furthermore, senior citizens who are beneficiaries of other government health schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will have the option to continue with their existing scheme or switch to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The benefits extend even further, with senior citizens holding private health insurance or participating in the Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI) also eligible to access the services provided by the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The Ayushman Vaya Vandana card is a critical step in ensuring that senior citizens are not left behind in the quest for accessible healthcare. By providing a robust health safety net for the elderly, this initiative allows them to focus on their well-being without the fear of crippling medical expenses.

This thoughtful intervention by the government is being warmly received by beneficiaries, who express deep gratitude for the financial and medical relief it brings during their old age.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.