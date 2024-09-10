Australia: Two children found dead in Sydney, woman hospitalised

Sydney, Sep 10 (IANS) The bodies of two children were found in a house west of Sydney while a woman was hospitalised under police guard on Tuesday.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said officers were called to a house in Faulconbridge - approximately 77 kilometres west of Sydney's central business district in the Blue Mountains region - at 12:40 p.m. local time due to concerns for the welfare of a woman and two children, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bodies of two boys, aged 9 and 11, were found inside the home by a family member and a 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital under police guard in a stable condition.

NSW Police said in a statement that officers from the area and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community. Police are not looking for anyone else," the statement said.

