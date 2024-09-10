Not lobbying for CM's post in New Delhi: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (IANS) Reacting to talks of senior Congress leaders indulging in hectic lobbying in New Delhi to stake claim for the post of chief minister in Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that he was not lobbying for the top job.

Home Minister Parameshwara also mentioned that Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil has gone to New Delhi for work related to his department.

"I, too, would go to New Delhi if there is work related to the Home department," Parameshwara maintained.

Parameshwara emphasised that discussing the chief minister's post was unnecessary and that it was not right to say that he had gone to New Delhi to lobby for the post.

"I am not lobbying for the CM's post," he clarified to reporters.

Talking about a letter being written to the high command by senior Congress leaders to issue gag orders on the talks of change of CM, the Home Minister maintained that he had himself stated many times that the discussion on change of CM was unnecessary.

Incidentally, Parameshwara had earlier maintained that he was not a sage to refuse the offer of chief ministership.

Reacting to the NIA charge sheet in the Rameshwaram cafe bomb blast case mentioning that the terrorists had planned to bomb the BJP office, he stated that the NIA was investigating the case and they have mentioned that the arrested accused had plans of causing an explosion at the Bengaluru BJP office.

Parameshwara said that he was not aware of the other details mentioned in the charge sheet.

When asked about information given in the charge sheet related to the Renukaswamy murder case involving jailed Kannada superstar Darshan being revealed, he said that the charge sheet was not a confidential document and that it was natural for information to come out after it is submitted to the court.

The Home Minister further said that the court does not consider public statements and that the case would proceed based on evidence and documents.

“Let's see what the verdict of the court would be”, Parameshwara added.

