Atal Innovation Mission empowering innovators in Tier 2 & 3 cities: Director

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Atal Innovation Mission’s (AIM) Community Innovator Fellows (CIFs) programme is empowering innovators in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, said Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director at AIM.

He said this while delivering a keynote address at NITI Aayog marking the celebration of the graduation of its second batch of CIFs on Friday.

Dr. Chintan underscored the programme's pivotal role in advancing solutions across healthcare, education, agriculture, and financial services, resonating deeply with the ethos of sustainable development.

“We have now established robust institutions that seamlessly integrate business incubation with academia. This well-designed project aspires to be a model of excellence,” Dr. Vaishnav said.

He noted that the Community Innovator initiative “captures the aspirations of youth eager to go beyond traditional boundaries in innovation and startups. It embodies both rigour and relevance, truly inspiring in its mission and impact.”

AIM, through its Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACIC) programme has envisaged serving the unserved/underserved areas of the country, providing support to every grassroots innovator, and working towards accelerating the pathway to reach SDGs 2030.

“These innovators serve as role models not only for their communities but also for society at large. I'm delighted to witness each business prospering -- it's like shaping raw gold into a precious jewel,” said Anurag Pratap Singh, Vice President & CSR Leader at Capgemini India.

Dr. Suresh Reddy, Lead CSR & Director at SRF Foundation, reflected on the impact of social entrepreneurship in addressing community challenges.

