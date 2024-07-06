CMs of Telugu States to discuss key bifurcation issues

The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will hold a meeting at the Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy will discuss several pending issues related to the bifurcation of erstwhile AP.

Sharing of assets between the two Telugu states would be the main focus of the meeting. The provisions mentioned in the Schedules IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014 will be ironed out.

The sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters is another key area that will come into focus. Eighty-nine government companies and corporations are listed in the 9th Schedule. So far, the Telangana government has conceded AP's demands pertaining to only 69 companies. The 10th Schedule includes 107 training institutions/centres. In this regard, the recommendations of the Sheela Bhide Committee will be considered.

Telangana owes some arrears to AP. AP is owed Rs 7,200 crore towards power sector dues.