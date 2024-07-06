Copa America 2024: Canada beat Venezuela 4-3 in penalties to book maiden semis spot

Arlington, July 6 (IANS) Canada continues to script history as they defeated Venezuela in the quarter finals of the Copa America tournament winning the game 4-3 on penalties after regular time saw the two teams tied at 1-1 at the AT&T Stadium.

Jacob Shaffelburg gave Canada the lead in the 13th minute of the game. The side had many chances to further add to that tally through the game but were not able to breach the opposition’s net again.

Canada held their own against an unbeaten Venezuela side until Salomon Rondon, the man in form scored an audacious chip from over 40 yards out to catch the goalkeeper off his line and level the game in the 64th minute of the game and score his third of the tournament.

The full-time whistle blew at 1-1 taking the game straight into penalties as extra-time is not played in the stage of the tournament.

The penalty shootouts was a thriller to watch as both sides seemed to be mirroring their opponents. Both teams scored their first, third and fifth attempt whilst simultaneously missing their second and fourth shots dragging the shootouts to sudden death.

Wilker Angel’s penalty was saved by Maxime Crépeau and Ismael Kone made no mistake in burying the next chance to win the shootouts 4-3.

Jesse Marsch’s side is making their first ever appearance in the history of the tournament and now find themselves in the semifinals of the tournament. They will face Argentina in the next round. This is a great sign for Canadian football as the United States of America, Mexico and Canada are scheduled to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

