Raj Tarun to Take Legal Action Against Ex-Lover Lavanya

Tollywood young hero Raj Tarun, who is embroiled in a controversy following allegations from former lover Lavanya, is all set to take a legal action. Raj Tarun is in deliberation with legal experts to initiate swift and stern action against Lavanya who allegedly publicly tried to defame him. Raj Tarun came in front of the media and narrated his side of the story. Raj Tarun claimed innocence and accused Lavanya of demanding money constantly from him. Raj also alleged that Lavanya is in a relationship with another guy called Masthan Sai and staying along with him in his house. Raj himself vacated his house to avoid any controversy and fight with controversial Lavanya.

Lavanya is an accused in a drug case and even went to jail. Amidst this, Raj Tarun has come out stating that he saw Lavanya consuming banned substances in his house. Raj said she never heeded to him although he asked her to stop consuming drugs.

Meanwhile, Raj Tarun's co-star and actress Malvi Malhotra is also involved in this controversy when Lavanya dragged her into the whole issue. If reports are anything to go by, Malvi Malhotra and her family are also getting ready to sue Lavanya.

Overall, Raj Tarun's open fight with former lover Lavanya is nothing short of a Tollywood script. The drama is unfolding and still more drama is left. Raj alleged that Lavanya is purposefully defaming him as he had not met her demands of money. Ahead of Tiragabadaraa Saami release, Raj accused Lavanya of trying to trouble him in front of media.