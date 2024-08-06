Assam has one of the most employee-friendly policies among states: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his state has one of the most progressive and employee-policies, asserting the initiatives of the state government have been able to create a more robust work culture in Assam.

Speaking at a programme here on Lok Kalyan Divas, Sarma said: "Among all states, Assam has one of the most progressive and employee-friendly policies for government servants - from dedicated housing, solar panel and medical insurance schemes to dedicated career pathways for our employees.

"We are trying to meet the needs of the employees by bringing the entire public service to the people's doorstep in a relaxed and balanced manner. We have launched giving solar panels to employees without having any mortgage against the salary. A flexible medical reimbursement policy has also been commenced for employees."

The Assam Chief Minister also said that he has been visiting many states across the nation for various reasons in the last few days. However, "no other state has come up with an employee-friendly policy like the Assam government".

He mentioned that the state government employees in Assam have been getting 50 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA).

"West Bengal is a much more advanced state than us, but their employees have been getting around 14 per cent DA. People think otherwise, but anybody can visit Google and check the difference in DA between Assam and West Bengal," Sarma said.

He further said: "The Assam government is like a family and the future of the state lies in the hands of government employees. I appeal to government employees to always work for the betterment of the people and not for themselves."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.