Arpit Ranka recalls shooting at 7 a.m. for 'Kannappa': 'Went so well, just as it was envisioned'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Arpit Ranka, who will be portraying the role of the main villain, Kaalmukh, in the upcoming fantasy film 'Kannappa', has expressed his excitement about bagging the role in the movie, reminiscing about an early morning shooting experience.

Arpit, who is known for his roles as Duryodhana in 'Mahabharat' and Kans in 'Radha Krishna', considers it a dream come true to be a part of such a big film.

The 'Bholaa' actor was overwhelmed when he began shooting for the film, to the extent that he couldn't shoot on the first day.

"I was so happy. Sometimes people can't sleep because of happiness, and sometimes because of tension. But for the first time, I experienced that happiness can also keep you awake," said Arpit.

The actor further shared: "We had a shoot at 7 a.m., and the whole night I was so excited to do a good shoot. The shoot went so well, just as it was envisioned. It was fantastic. This film features many superstars. Whether it's Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, or R Sarath Kumar, there are many prominent actors in this film. I can't share much. But this movie is such that there's not a single thing I can forget for a lifetime. Whatever my excellence is, it's at its peak."

Arpit said every actor dreams of having a good role in a film.

"For me, after a three-year break, being a part of a worldwide film with a dream cast is like a dream come true. Getting a role in such a film is an accomplishment in itself. My role, Kaalmukh, as you might have seen in the teaser of 'Kannappa', is a very negative one," he said.

What kind of roles are you looking for now?

"As an actor, I've learned in these 20 years that no matter how much we plan, what is written in our destiny will happen. I believe in destiny in this matter. Every actor works hard; every actor wants to get a good role, but some achieve it while others do not. So, the right timing and destiny are always important. In my opinion, thinking alone doesn't make things happen; it's often a combination of divine intervention and circumstances. Sometimes, you manifest something, and it just comes to you," added the 'MSG-2 The Messenger' actor.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, alongside Mohan Babu, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran.

It is slated to release early next year.

