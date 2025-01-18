'Arctic blast’ sending Trump’s inauguration indoors

It will be followed by the traditional tea at the White House hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill before they head to the Capitol.

The swearing-in ceremony will be replete with religious symbolism.

A Catholic cardinal and an evangelical pastor will give the invocation and a Jewish rabbi, a Catholic bishop, a Christian pastor, and a Muslim imam will give the blessing.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be given a ceremonial send-off.

Trump will go to a luncheon at the Capitol hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee organising the inauguration.

The schedule calls for a review of military contingents in front of the Capitol before going to the arena.

This year’s inauguration was expected to be outdoors in front of the Capitol like his first in 2017 and Trump sent out email and text message blasts to his supporters asking them to turn up for the event.

He warned that the conditions would be “dangerous” and said, “In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly”!

The arctic chill sweeping parts of the US will be damper for Trump who loves grand spectacles and huge crowds.

At his first inauguration in 2017, he got into a row with the media asserting that there were "a million and a half people” and media had undercounted them.

