YSRCP Parliament Strategy: Polavaram, Vizag Steel Plant, Wakf Board, Social Media Activists Arrests

Tadepalli, Nov 22: YSRCP will raise several burning issues, including atrocities against social media activists, the Polavaram project, and opposition to the Wakf Board (Amendment) Bill, during the upcoming winter session.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a Parliamentary Party meeting here on Thursday and outlined the strategy to be adopted during the session.

MP Pilli Subhashchandra Bose, speaking to the media after the meeting, stated that the party would raise the issue of harassment and illegal detention of social media activists in the state. He said that the police were not adhering to the rule of law, detaining political opponents and social media activists at will, and violating human rights.

The party will oppose the proposed Wakf Board (Amendment) Bill strongly and will explore legal options. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that they will not tolerate any discrimination against minorities, he added.

Additionally, the party will protest the Centre’s decision to reduce the height of the Polavaram dam and will demand that the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for displaced persons be expedited.

The party will also oppose the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and will advocate for its retention in the public sector. Protests will also be held in Delhi.

Finally, the party will raise its voice to bring pending bills before the Centre, he said.