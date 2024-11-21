Iceland volcanic eruption triggers evacuations

Helsinki, Nov 21 (IANS) A volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula triggered evacuations, local media reported.

Grindavik town and the Blue Lagoon resort have been fully evacuated due to the eruption in the Sundhnuks crater series, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Icelandic radio RUV.

Benedikt Ofeigsson, head of deformation at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, said the eruption appears to be much smaller than the one in August. It is the seventh volcanic eruption on the peninsula this year.

According to RUV, Keflavik Airport was unaffected, and flights remained on schedule Thursday morning.

