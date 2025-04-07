Rajasthan LoP visits Ram Temple; BJP leader sprinkles Gangajal, sparks outrage

Jaipur, April 7 (IANS) A fresh political controversy erupted in Rajasthan on Monday following the visit of Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully to the Ram Mandir on the occasion of Ram Navami.

However, BJP leader and former MLA Gyandev Ahuja reportedly sprinkled Gangajal (holy water) at the temple after Jully’s visit, triggering a sharp response from Congress leaders and intensifying the political atmosphere in the state.

Reacting to Ahuja’s act, the Congress leader said the incident reflected the BJP’s mindset towards Dalits.

“I raised the voice of Dalits in the Assembly and called for a campaign against untouchability. But the BJP’s mentality is such that when I visit a temple, they talk about purifying it with Gangajal because I am a Dalit,” Jully wrote on social media.

“This is not just an attack on my personal faith, but a statement promoting the crime of untouchability,” he said.

Rajasthan LoP further questioned the BJP’s stance, asking: “Does the BJP hate Dalits so much that it cannot tolerate us offering prayers? Do BJP leaders alone have the right to worship God? The Chief Minister and BJP state chief must clarify whether they endorse such acts of so-called purification when Dalits enter temples.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, “The heart of the BJP is filled with hatred, ill-will, and jealousy towards Dalits.”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condemned the incident, calling it a “disgusting act” and demanding accountability.

“This narrow-mindedness is unacceptable in a civilised society in the 21st century. The BJP leadership must clarify whether they stand by Gyandev Ahuja’s behaviour. Will they take action against him?” Gehlot questioned.

Gyandev Ahuja, however, defended his actions with another controversial statement targeting Jully.

“Tikaram Jully, who is against Sanatan and Hindutva, visited Karni Mata on Sunday and came to Ram Mandir. He should be ashamed. I will go to the place where he visited and fulfill my vow to wash it with Gangajal,” Ahuja reportedly said.

