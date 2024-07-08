YS Jagan on YSR's birth anniversary: Well-being of millions is our goal

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paid rich tributes to his father and late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the former CM of united Andhra Pradesh on his 75th birth anniversary.

In his social media post, Jagan wrote that YSR's 75th birth anniversary is a celebratory day for the entire State. "Millions of families are remembering you today. YSR Congress workers, leaders, and fans are engaging in service activities in your honor," wrote Jagan, addressing his father.

He further wrote, "The way you championed the welfare of the people is our guiding principle. The discipline you demonstrated throughout your life, the hard work you put in, and the courage you displayed in politics are our inspiration. Our goal is the fulfillment of your dreams: the well-being of millions of families. We will continue our efforts towards this goal relentlessly."

Earlier in the day, Jagan was at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of YSR Kadapa district.