YS Jagan congratulates Team India for T20 World Cup victory

Amaravati: Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Indian cricket team for bringing the ICC T20 World Cup trophy home. India defeated South Africa in the final by 7 runs.

In a message, YS Jagan appreciated Team India for clinching the T20 world cup with hard work and perseverance. He said it is a great moment for every Indian as this was a historic win in the ICC World Cup final.

Rohit Sharma and company ended their 11-year drought of a big title. Team India won the Men's T20 World Cup in the inaugural edition in 2007, where current skipper Rohit Sharma played under MS Dhoni’s leadership. The title win for India served as a fitting farewell to Rahul Dravid’s time as the head coach.