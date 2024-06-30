One dead, multiple injured in bus-car crash in Australia

Sydney, June 30 (IANS) One person has died and multiple people are fighting for their lives after a horrific crash involving a bus and a car towing a caravan on Sunday in Australia's northeastern state of Queensland, local media reported.

The accident took place near Gumlu, north of Bowen, on the Bruce Highway on the northern Queensland coast, according to the Australian ABC News broadcaster.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service told local media that 27 people were injured, including seven critically, reports Xinhua news agency.

While a number of people have been extracted from the wreckage, it is understood others remain trapped inside the crashed vehicles, the Australian news website news.com.au reported.

Multiple paramedic crews are on scene, alongside multiple police units and other emergency responders, the report said, adding that two rescue helicopters have also been tasked to the scene.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.