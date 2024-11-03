Wakf Bill: YSRCP Opposes Wakf Amendment Bill 2024

Vijayawada, November 3: YSRCP firmly opposes The Wakf (Amendment) Bill 2024 as it goes against the interests of Muslim minorities, said Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy.

Speaking at the Wakf Parirakshana Mahasabha held here on Sunday, he said under the instructions of YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Party has given a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee opposing the bill on nine issues.

TDP, on the other has approved the Bill in the cabinet meeting by Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, he said.

BJP is bringing in the Bill to take away wakf properties and if TDP has any concern for Muslim minorities it should come out of the coalition.

Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhashchandra Bose also participated in the meeting.