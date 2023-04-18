Telugu Actor-Comedian Allu Ramesh Passes Away

Visakhapatnam: Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh, who recently featured in Maa Vidakulu web series, died of cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Actress Rekha Boj informed the news of his untimely demise through a social media post on her Facebook account.

Before entering the showbiz industry, Ramesh acted in several plays. Despite playing minor roles in the Telugu films, he gained recognition with his unique coastal accent.

The actor-comedian has acted in some of the movies like Napoleon, Tholubommalata, Madhura Wines and Ravana Desam.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

