TDP-Janasena-BJP's Honeymoon Period Is Going On: YS Jagan

Despite all the conspiracies, the good deeds done during the YSRCP rule will always be remembered by the people, said party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He held a meeting with MLCs at his office on Thursday morning and made some interesting comments.

YS Jagan told the MLCs, "Do not forget that 40% of the people are with us. The good we have done is still remembered by the people. Election results are like Shakuni's dice rolls. There needs to be a nationwide discussion on the handling of EVMs. Currently, TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena are in a honeymoon period. Let’s give them some more time. Like Shishupala, we must count Chandrababu's mistakes. After that, we will fight strongly."

YS Jagan continued, "The days when YSRCP will rise again are near. I will soon tour the state. Do not be afraid even if cases are filed against us. Remember that 40% of the people are with us. The good we have done is still remembered by the people. We must fight for public issues without yielding to any provocations. They might try to silence us in the Assembly. Let’s fight strongly in the Legislative Council."

YS Jagan also mentioned, "The government schemes that are due have not been provided yet. Schemes like Rythu Bharosa and Vidya Deevena have not been given. Let’s wait for some time and then wage a large-scale fight on behalf of the people."

With the formation of the new government, there is a possibility of Council meetings soon. After discussing the election results, YS Jagan directed the MLCs on the strategies to be followed in the Council.

Jagan's State Tour

There has been talk since yesterday that YS Jagan will tour the state soon. He confirmed this during the MLCs' meeting. It is reported that he will visit and console those injured in the TDP cadre attacks.