TDP Govt betrayed 1.87 lakh job aspirants

Tadepalli, Jan 2: YSRCP Student Wing Working President E. Ravichandra accused the TDP government of betraying 1.87 lakh unemployed youth through repeated delays and broken promises in the DSC recruitment process. Speaking at a press conference, Ravichandra called the government’s actions a "sadistic betrayal," criticizing its lack of transparency and commitment to addressing unemployment.

Ravichandra highlighted that Chandrababu Naidu’s first signature on a promise to fill 25,000 teacher vacancies has resulted in announcing only 16,347 posts, which are yet to be fulfilled. He slammed the decision to conduct fresh TET exams without clarity on vacancies, calling it a deliberate ploy to delay recruitment.

"Over 1.87 lakh candidates are waiting for a DSC notification, with many quitting private jobs and spending heavily on coaching. Yet, the government continues to play with their futures," Ravichandra said.

He further criticized the government for its false claims of success in filling posts, despite failing to announce clear timelines.

Ravichandra also targeted Education Minister Nara Lokesh, labeling him "a complete failure" for mismanaging both the DSC and other examinations like SA.1.

"If the government does not honour its promises and begin the recruitment process immediately, we will launch a statewide protest. Unemployed youth deserve justice, and we will fight to ensure they get it," he warned.