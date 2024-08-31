Secret Camera in Girls Washroom at Gudlavalleru College: Jagan Slams Chandrababu and Lokesh

AP former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the allegations that secret cameras were installed at the Gudlavalleru Private Engineering College, calling it a grave and disturbing incident that jeopardizes students' lives. He urged Chandrababu Naidu to wake up and stop playing with students' futures, emphasizing that their lives should not be treated as a game.

Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the coalition government under Chandrababu Naidu for severely damaging the educational system over the past few months. He pointed out that there has been negligence towards government educational institutions and a lack of oversight of colleges. According to him, the government and its machinery have been bogged down by scandalous affairs and ineffective administration, ignoring the needs of the people.

Despite numerous students falling ill due to contaminated food at government residential schools, including the Nuzvid III-T College, and a series of such incidents, the government's response has been shockingly inadequate. Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that with the Chandrababu's son Lokesh as the Education Minister, the government seems to act as if nothing is wrong.

He further criticized the transformation of the midday meal scheme and the Gorumudda (midday meal) program, which were intended to provide quality food to students, into what he termed a "highly problematic" initiative. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his concerns on social media, calling for immediate action and accountability.