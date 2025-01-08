No Immediate Changes in AP Intermediate Education, Confirms Board

The Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh has clarified that there will be no immediate changes to intermediate education, despite recent discussions surrounding potential reforms. Kritika Shukla, the Secretary of the Board, addressed the concerns in a press briefing, stating that while discussions about changes were underway, no final decisions had been made. She emphasized that the board had not yet finalized any revisions to the syllabus or the curriculum and that the current structure would remain intact for the time being.

Shukla reassured students, parents, and educators that the board was committed to maintaining stability in the intermediate education system and that any changes would only be considered after thorough consultation with the government. She further clarified that while there had been some discussions about introducing NCERT textbooks and altering the examination structure, these were still in the planning stages and would require careful evaluation before implementation.

The board is continuing to prioritize the existing syllabus and examination format for the current academic year. Shukla urged all concerned parties to stay informed through the official website for any updates, but confirmed that for now, intermediate education in Andhra Pradesh would remain unchanged.